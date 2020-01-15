Curlers as Old as 92 Play in Curl Mesabi Senior Curling League

Senior Curlers play for an hour and a half to two hours.

EVELETH, Minn.- On Mondays and Wednesdays at the Curl Mesabi Curling Club, the curlers taking over the ice are more experienced in the game, and in life.

Curl Mesabi’s Senior Curling League is made up of 65 curlers. The youngest are 50-55, and the oldest curler sweeping those rocks is 92-years-old.

According to organizers, the hour-and-a-half to two-hour sessions are perfect for older curlers who just want something to do during the cold winter months.

“It’s just a sport or an activity for them to kind of make the winter go by a little bit easier,” said Senior Curling League President Jim Newman. “But they just like to play and they’re competitive or they enjoy it so much that they just want to get out and do something.”

Any senior is welcome to the league, just stop by the Curling Club Monday or Wednesday at 1 p.m.