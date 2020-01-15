Duluth’s Third Warming Shelter to Open in Lincoln Park

The new warming shelter will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting Thursday night at the Harmony Club.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night will be the first night open for Duluth’s third warming shelter.

It is opening in the current Harmony Club which is a daily drop-in center located in the former Lincoln Park Elementary School.

It is a big partnership between the city of Duluth, St. Louis County and the CHUM Drop-In Center.

Last year was a trial run with a shelter in West Duluth.

Now, a year later the city has three warming shelters spread out across town where people can also sleep safely on the coldest of nights.

The new warming shelter will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting Thursday night.

The minimum temperature was raised from zero to 10 degrees this year to help out the many homeless in town.

CHUM says it is clear the need is definitely there for the warming shelters in Duluth.

“We could have easily 20-30 is what I’m expecting that’s what we are seeing over at Gloria Dei at CHUM drop in center we are usually between 30-40 intake so if we have those 70 and another 20-30 here we are making a big dent in the 150 living outside,” said Lee Stuart, the executive director of CHUM.

CHUM will be providing coffee, cider, hot chocolate, and even sandwich fixings for people spending the night while also providing services to help people who are going through difficult times in their lives.

“A lot of them do have a lot of struggles and tough in their lives and we like to support them and give them strength tell them what we can give them, where they can go for help,” said Bill Unger, a staff member at CHUM.

The Duluth Transit Authority is offering free bus rides for anyone who is going to the warming shelters.

CHUM also stresses that anybody coming to the Lincoln Park shelter to use the entrance on 25th Avenue West and not show up until the 8 p.m. opening time.