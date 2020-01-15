Essentia Health Opens Partial Hospitalization Mental Health Program in Superior

Eight patients can go through the three-week program at once

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Essentia Health has opened a new Partial Hospitalization Program at its Superior hospital for adults with mental health concerns.

Eight patients can go through three-week program at once. They are at the facility for six hours a day working through struggles like anxiety, depression, and coping with life changes.

Essentia has offered this program in Duluth for about twenty years, and is now bringing it across the bridge for the first time.

“Patients have typically had a harder time getting over to Duluth so they weren’t able to access that program so we’ve just taken that program and added it here in Superior now and created a space that’welcoming and healing so that they can receive the services that they need. We’re seeing patients from as far as Ashland, down towards Minong,” said Katherine Brunette, Essentia’s rehab services and behavior health manager.

Providers want patients to learns skills in the program that will help them in their daily lives when they leave.