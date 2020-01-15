IceHawks Men’s Basketball Use Strong First Half to Take Down Thunder

A big halftime lead would be the key as the LSC men's basketball team defeated Fond du Lac.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jarves Hunt led all scorers with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Lake Superior College men’s basketball team got the win over Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College 90-69 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Duluth native Brandon Barbee chipped in with 14 points and 5 rebounds while fellow Duluthian Jacob Easty scored 13 points for the IceHawks.

The Thunder were led by Lamarr Williams who finished with 19 points and rebounds. Esko native Camden Berger helped the cause with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.