New Business Plans Aims To Help Childcare Providers

DULUTH, Minn. – Childcare providers have more support coming their way.

A new business plan has now been introduced by the city of Duluth which provides loans and grants to childcare providers.

Each will create more spaces for kids in their programs.

Leadership from the city says, this program will help grow the economy.

“We recognize that not only is childcare a direct issue for parents, but it relates to our workforce. And our availability of workforce. By creating new spaces the intent will be that we have additional childcare spots for parents who would like to enter the workforce who maybe don’t have access to childcare today,” Planning & Economic Development Deputy, Adam Fulton says.

Both large and small childcare providers can apply to the program with minimum loan amounts starting at $10,000.