New Child Care Planned for Superior Street in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The challenge to find child care in Duluth is easing up just a bit with a new facility opening in the heart of downtown called Mesabi Preschool Academy.

They will serve infants from 6-weeks-old to children 5-years-old.

The business is expanding from its Proctor location into the Weiland Building on East Superior Street across from the Tech Village building.

It will open in May and expects to watch over 54 children with a staff of 13.

The owner is hoping to fill a gap for families who work in Duluth.

“We are a convenience for working families for moms and or dads who work downtown who can park in their place of employment and walk their child to day care maybe enjoy some time with them during lunch especially on those beautiful summer days when they can get out to Canal Park,” said Shelly Vanneste of Mesabi Preschool Academy.

Construction will soon begin inside the new space.

Enrollment opens April 1 and pricing has not been finalized yet.