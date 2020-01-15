Soo Locks Close for Season Halting Twin Ports Shipping

Officials with the port authority say they are on pace to come close to the 35 million short tons of cargo for the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Soo Locks closed for the season on Wednesday marking the official end to the year’s shipping season in the Twin Ports.

This year was another busy year for the shipping industry.

The ports received a record amount of wind energy at more than 300,000 freight tons.

Iron ore was just slightly down from last year’s record breaking levels.

Officials with the port authority say they are on pace to come close to the 35 million short tons of cargo for the season.

“With weather and high water levels and trade deals and some of the challenges with the trade deals with other countries there were definitely some head winds we faced this year as a shipping industry to come out right on pace with where we were the last couple of years it was a good solid year,” said Jayson Hron, the Director of Communication at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The locks are set to open again on March 25 and until then engineers, pipe fitters, and welders will perform maintenance on the big ships.