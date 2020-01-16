11th Annual More Cowbell Fundraiser Attracts Hundreds

The event is all about raising money for the Northern Lights Foundation which financially helps Northland families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of people showed up to Grandma’s Sports Garden for the 11th Annual More Cowbell Fundraiser.

The event is all about raising money for the Northern Lights Foundation which financially helps Northland families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.

Last year they raised about $15,000 and hope to do that again this year.

“Tonight you just never know what what’s going to happen they had rehearsal last night all the groups were up on stage but they don’t really reveal what they are doing tonight so we never really know what’s going to happen so it should be a fun event,” Ken Larson the founder of the Northern Lights Foundation.

Fox 21 was also on hand and got to participate in the event.