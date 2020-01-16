Chief Justice Arrives at Capitol for Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Chief justice of the United States has arrived at the U.S. Senate to preside over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

He will be swearing in the senators with an oath to ensure “impartial justice” as jurors for only the third such proceeding in U.S. history.

Earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, stood before the senators to read the formal charges against the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforces the need for senators to call witnesses.

She warned them not to become “all the president’s henchmen.”

The full trial will begin next week.