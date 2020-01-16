‘Food for Thought’ Program Raises Money for Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

College officials hope to raise $25,000 for their scholarship program

CLOQUET, Minn. – Tables-full of delicious food help raise scholarship money for Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

More than three-hundred-fifty people attended the annual ‘Food for Thought’ fundraiser. Fifteen local vendors served up some of their best dishes to the crowd.

College officials tell us it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year and a great way to show off the campus.

“Every year we have dozens of people who come in the door and say, ‘I’ve never been here before, look at this beautiful campus, I can’t believe I’ve not been here before.’ And it’s so much fun to share our space with those around us,” said Mary Soyring, Executive Assistant to the President for Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

The college aimed to collect at least $25,000 for their scholarship fund at the event.