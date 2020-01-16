Learn to Say, “I’ve Been Workin’ on the Railroad!”

Classes Begin Thursday, February 6 at the Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’ve ever seen a train go by and wonder what it would be like to sit up in the cab, hand on the throttle, or be a conductor welcoming passengers and actually being in charge of the train, then this class is for you.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad is again hosting its very popular and fun Volunteer Train Crew classes starting February 6, 2020.

In six weeks you’ll learn all aspects of the railroad business and be ready to take your USOR exam to work on the trains of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The classes are held Thursday nights starting at six o’clock in the North Shore Scenic Railroad Lobby at the Depot in downtown Duluth.

No previous experience is necessary. The course is designed for train enthusiasts who want to become real railroaders. Participants must be 18 and have a valid ID.

There is a $20 charge for materials. Once certified, there is no charge to volunteer on the railroad, your pay will be the smiles of delight you bring and the memories you’ll make for our guests and passengers taking a train ride.

The topics covered include; safety, radio etiquette, train handling skills, Federal Railroad Administration rules and regulations, all the different jobs available, duties of each and responsibilities.

Volunteer Train Crew class participants will graduate as certified USOR railroad conductors. (United States Operating Rules) This is the standard exam accepted by most railroads.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad has immediate openings for volunteers during the upcoming tourist season. This means graduates will have the opportunity to put their new found knowledge of workin’ on the railroad into practice.

Click here to sign up today!