Marshall’s Grace Kirk Nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

Kirk is one of seven players from the state of Minnesota who were nominated.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall’s Grace Kirk has been nominated to take part in the McDonald’s All-American game.

The senior point guard is currently averaging just over 20 points per game to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and five steals, helping the Hilltoppers to an 11-1 record so far this season. Kirk is one of seven players from the state of Minnesota who were nominated. The McDonald’s All-American game will take place April 1st at the Toyota Center in Houston.