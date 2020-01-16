New Viking Cruise Ship Heading to Lake Superior in 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – Viking Cruises announced Thursday that it will begin sailing a new ship to the Great Lakes starting in 2022 as part of its Viking Expeditions.

The Viking Octanis is scheduled to debut in January 2022 and will sail to Antarctica and the Great Lakes.

The company says the Viking’s arrival will mark a major commitment to local tourism for the region as well as economic development.

“Our guests are curious explorers. They want to continue traveling with us to familiar and iconic destinations, but they would also like to travel further. We began as Viking River Cruises; then we evolved into Viking Cruises with the addition of ocean cruises; today we stand singularly as Viking, offering destination-focused voyages on more than 20 rivers, five oceans and five Great Lakes, visiting 403 ports in 95 countries and on all seven continents,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

There will be four Great Lakes cruises in 2022:

Undiscovered Great Lakes (8 days; Thunder Bay, Ontario to Milwaukee) – From Northern forests to pristine lagoons, encounter the natural splendor of the Great Lakes. Visit bald eagle and bear habitats that abut charming frontier towns in this remote region of North America, and pass between Lake Superior and Lake Huron via the impressive Soo Locks. Multiple sailing dates between May and September 2022. Inaugural pricing starts at $6,695 per person, with free airfare within North America.

Great Lakes Explorer (8 days; Milwaukee to Thunder Bay, Ontario) – Embark on a true expedition along "the nation's fourth seacoast," from Georgian Bay's granite islands to Thunder Bay's towering cliffs. Experience the car-free idyllic Mackinac Island, and learn about indigenous cultures and frontier life along the way. Multiple sailing dates between May and September 2022. Inaugural pricing starts at $6,495 per person, with free airfare within North America.

Niagara & The Great Lakes (8 days; Toronto to Milwaukee) – From urban skylines to uninhabited islands, discover the wilderness nestled in the interior of North America alongside world-class cultural attractions in Detroit, Toronto, and Milwaukee. Witness the majesty of Niagara Falls, and enjoy scenic cruising past North America's busiest border as you cross Lake Huron. Multiple sailing dates in April, May, June, July and September 2022. Inaugural pricing starts at $5,995 per person, with free airfare within North America.

Canadian Discovery (13 days; New York to Toronto) – Cruise from Canada's southeast coast to the St. Lawrence River, where you will learn about the region's rich past amid stunning natural settings and celebrated cities. Sail along the coasts of New England and Nova Scotia; discover the remote reaches and locally sourced seafood of Prince Edward Island; explore the Saguenay Fjord, home to seals, whales, and other sea mammals; and go salmon fishing in Quebec's Moisie River. Sailing dates in April and October 2022. Inaugural pricing starts at $8,995 per person, with free airfare within North America.

The ship will be able to host 378 guests in 189 staterooms and is designed specifically for expeditions: small enough to navigate remote polar regions and the St. Lawrence River, while large enough to provide superior handling and stability in rough waters.

