Prep Basketball: Greyhound Boys Win at Home; Hilltopper Boys, Ranger Girls Victorious on the Road

Duluth East boys picked up its sixth straight win while the Duluth Marshall boys and Mountain Iron-Buhl girls got road wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys basketball team continued to roll on Thursday night as the Greyhounds got the 69-58 win over Grand Rapids to pick up their sixth straight win.

In other prep boys action, Duluth Marshall used a big second half to get the 67-62 road win over Proctor.

In girls action, Mountain Iron-Buhl pulled away in the second half to get the 80-61 road win over Cloquet to snap a two-game losing skid. Mountain Iron-Buhl will return home on Saturday to host Sauk Centre while Cloquet will play at Crosby-Ironton on Friday.