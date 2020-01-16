Prep Girls Hockey: Lumberjacks Win 17th Straight; Mirage, Hilltoppers Pick Up Wins at Home

Taylor Nelson finished with five goals as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton won its 17th straight, while Aurora Opsahl finished with four goals as Proctor/Hermantown got the home win over Hibbing/Chisholm. Duluth Marshall also knocked off Moose Lake Area at home.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Taylor Nelson finished with five goals, including a hat trick in the first half, as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got the 7-1 win over Eveleth-Gilbert to push the Lumberjacks’ win streak to 17 in a row.

Jaxie Pogorelc and Lily Hanson scored the other goals for the Lumberjacks, while Anna Seitz scored the lone goal for the Golden Bears.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton improves to 18-2 and will take on Proctor/Hermantown on the road on Tuesday night.

As for the Mirage, they got a 7-2 home win over Hibbing/Chisholm. Aurora Opsahl finished with four goals for the Mirage, while Sydney Skorich, Alyssa Watkins and Ella Anick each netted a goal. Megan Bussey and Julia Gherardi scored for the Bluejackets.

In other high school girls hockey action, Duluth Marshall got the 5-2 win over Moose Lake Area.