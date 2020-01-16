Residents And Business Owners Speak Out About Union Plow Driver Strike

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – With more snow in the forecast, the lack of plow drivers out on county roads could mean major impacts for many communities

Some business owners and residents, who depend on county roads being cleared, are speaking out.

St. Louis County currently has more than 30 replacement drivers ready to go for when the snow comes.

Both residents and business owners in St. Louis County say they are worried it might not be enough if the strike continues a heavy snowfall.

For a second day local union plow drivers picketed to make a stand for a better contract deal with St. Louis County.

“It’s winter. It’s January. It’s been one mother of a snow season so far. I feel for the plow drivers,” said Sarah Erickson.

St. Louis County is responsible for more than 3,000 miles of roads.

With a large coverage area, it is quite possible some parts of the county could be last on the list for snow removal because those drivers are out on the picket line.

“It’s going to build and build up. It’s never-ending,” said Eric Bergum.

Many residents in smaller townships, like Pike Lake, are deeply concerned the longer the strike goes it could have lasting impacts on their ability to get around whenever snowfalls.

“I think it’s terrible. It puts people in danger,” said Bergum. “I think they should just think of people, think of the community more than they do their paychecks.”

One woman, who lives on and owns a business on a county road, says it’s normal for plows to take their time to remove the snow near her home.

“It’s slim pickings for us. We usually wait and we are used to it,” said Erickson.

With more snow headed for the area, she is a little worried the replacement drivers won’t be able to keep up.

“I’m concerned about how we are going to get out of our road, but I do feel for the plow drivers, it’s been a lot of snow,” said Erickson.

But even with her concerns, Erickson also hopes a resolution can be made soon.

“Wouldn’t it be ideal if everybody just got what they wanted,” said Erickson.