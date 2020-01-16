St. Luke’s and Duluth YMCA Announce New Physical Therapy Partnership

Physical therapy location now open inside Downtown Duluth YMCA

DULUTH, Minn. – A new partnership has been announced between St. Luke’s Hospital and the Duluth Area Family YMCA.

A physical therapy location is now open inside the downtown YMCA branch.

St. Luke’s tells us the new partnership will bring nearby physical therapy care to patients in Downtown Duluth.

“The convenience of being downtown and then being able to walk over from work and then get your physical therapy done and then maybe get a workout in really is pretty slick,” said Katie Kask, a physical therapist for St. Luke’s.

Kask is already providing care in a treatment room inside the downtown YMCA branch.

Because it’s in the same building as all the Y exercise gear, patients can make an easy transition from working with their physical therapist to getting back on their regular exercise routine as care progresses.

“If you’re comfortable in the gym, if you’re comfortable in the space, if you know some people, you know some friendly faces to take that next step, that really is a step in the right direction and allows a much easier transition from therapeutic exercise to maintaining health and well-being throughout the rest of your life,” said Emily Ranta, executive director of the downtown YMCA branch.

Patients don’t need to be a member of the YMCA or have a St. Luke’s referral to use the new physical therapy location.

As part of the partnership, St. Luke’s is also sponsoring the YMCA child care center. That provides free care for kids while their parents work out.