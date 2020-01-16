The Noble Pour Cocktail Lounge Features Karin’s Cup

Cooking Connection: The Noble Pour Cocktail Lounge

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly one month after opening date, Noble Pour Cocktail Lounge in the Lincoln Park Craft District joins FOX 21 Local News for this week’s Cooking Connection.

While there are no stovetops or ovens involved this week, the handcrafted beverage is shaken, and strong!

Karin’s Cup cocktail is crafted with 1.5 oz of Cruz de Fuego Agave, .5 oz of Vermouth, and equal parts simply syrup and lime. The drink is then shaken, and strained into a beautifully handcrafted cup made by Karin Kraemer Pottery in Lincoln Park.

The atmosphere of Noble Pour is calm and relaxing, providing a great space to catch up with friends, or enjoy a quiet date night.

Click here for more information on Noble Pour.