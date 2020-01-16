UMD Men’s Hockey Set to Battle Rivals St. Cloud State

Puck drop for Friday's game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center is set for 7:37 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The last time the UMD men’s hockey team faced St. Cloud State was in the NCHC Frozen Face-off Championship game. The Bulldogs won a thriller in overtime, en route to winning their second straight national title. But so far this season, the teams have gone in opposite directions.

We know all about the Bulldogs as they come into this weekend ranked 8th in the country and currently riding a six-game unbeaten streak. But the Huskies have struggled mightily this season, sitting in last place right now in the NCHC. But even in a down year, UMD knows that former Bulldogs assistant coach Brett Larson will get his guys ready for this important match-up.

“Knowing him, I’m sure he’s doing a great job in trying to keep the guys positive and I think they’re a good hockey team. I think they’ve shown signs being really good and probably at times like we all say when we have young teams, they probably show signs of being youthful. But sometimes that’s good, too. I know they’ll be ready to play us,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

“That was probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played. But they’re still good. They still got Lars as their coach. They’re going to be well-coached. It’s a big rink so we got to be ready for that too. But definitely just prepare the same way. Every team in our league is so good, so we just prepare the same way and if we play our game, we’re going to get the outcome we want,” forward Tanner Laderoute said.

Puck drop for Friday’s game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center is set for 7:37 p.m.