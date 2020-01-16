Viking Cruises Announces Stops in Duluth Starting in 2022

Viking anticipates an additional 9000 visitors a year stopping in Duluth for one day of their eight day itinerary.

DULUTH, Minn. – Viking Cruises announced some of its cruise ships will be stopping in Duluth starting in 2022.

Two brand new cruise ships are being built right now called the Viking Octantis and the Viking Polaris.

The ships will cruise the Great Lakes from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee.

Each ship will carry 378 passengers.

The boats will also be used in the winter for excursions to the Antarctic and Actic.

The cruises are being called experiential because they have a scientific aspect.

Each boat will have an ornithologist to study birds on the cruise along with a full laboratory to study water quality as well.

The boats will also have plenty of things for guests to explore their surroundings such as two submarines which will fit six guests each.

“It’s a different type of visitor arriving here and experiencing our community in a very different way and this type of exposure that a company like Viking brings is really really valuable to our community and the entire Great Lakes region,” said Anna Tanski, the president of Visit Duluth.

The excursions will also be more intimate with small groups.

Visit Duluth gave an example of one being a complete Indigenous meal made by Indigenous cooks.

The price tag for the trip will be around $6,500 with free airfare in North America.

The last time cruise ships came to Duluth was 2013 and Visit Duluth is hopeful people will want to come back to Duluth and spend time in the Northland after seeing it while on the cruise.