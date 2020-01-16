Women In Construction Bond At Networking Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of women who work in the construction industry came together for a networking event at Clyde Iron Works in Lincoln Park.

The women had the opportunity to participate in speed mentoring, where they were able to connect with other women to get advice on working in the industry.

The ladies also got a chance to hear the stories and struggles of women, who are leaders within large construction companies.

One attendee says in a male-dominated industry this networking event can show women in construction the sky is the limit.

“as a woman coming into this industry, you have the opportunity to make a difference not only for yourself and your career, but you have the chance to lead other women and girls

Senior woman leaders from more than ten larger companies including Northland Constructors and Jamar, participated in the event.