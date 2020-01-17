Area Auto Care Centers Pay It Forward, Donate Repaired Vehicle

DULUTH, Minn. – Nine auto care centers in the Northland, in association with Napa Auto Parts, have come together to fix and then donate used vehicles for people in need.

It’s something the organizations have been doing for over ten years and today at Brad’s Auto, Julie Merriman was the recipient of a 2006 Toyota Sienna.

The vehicle had over $2,000 of repair work done courtesy of the auto center.

Merriman says she’s grateful for all the places it will allow her to go.

“Time to get from my job to pick my granddaughter up that I’m helping raise. Get her to appointments to help out other members of my community to where they need to go. It gives me my life back,” Duluth Resident, Julie Merriman says.

This is the 40th vehicle Napa and the auto care centers have donated.