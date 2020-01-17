Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Wins Big; Men Suffer First Home Loss of the Season

The UMD women improve to a perfect 8-0 at Romano Gym this season while the men suffer a close loss to the Mavericks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team improved to a perfect 8-0 at Romano Gym on the season with a 69-58 win over Minnesota State Mankato.

Brooke Olson led all scorers with 28 points and chipped in with six rebounds. Maesyn Thiesen finished with 12 points while Sarah Grow had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs shot just over 48 percent from the field in the game.

In the men’s game, UMD got off to a slow start, shooting just 20 percent in the first half, but battled back and took Minnesota State Mankato to the wire in the second half, but the Mavericks hung on for the 67-65 win, handing the Bulldogs their first loss at home this season.

Drew Blair led all scorers with 21 points and seven rebounds while Alex Illikainen finished with 13 and Logan Rohrscheib chipped in with 10 points. UMD shot 50 percent from the field in the second half.

Both UMD squads will be back in action on Saturday for a doubleheader against Concordia-St. Paul, weather permitting. Tip-off for the women is set for 3:30 p.m. and the men at 5:30 p.m.