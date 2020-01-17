Closings & Delays for January 18, 19
Both Denfeld Snow Ball and East Sweetheart Dances Will be Postponed Due to Weather
Saturday
- College of St. Scholastica’s “Survivor Songs” concert – Canceled
- ALL ISD 709 High School events – Canceled
- All home and away games, meets, and contests
- All practices at all facilities
- Robotics
- Duluth Community Education Classes – Canceled
- Denfeld Snow Ball Dance – Postponed
- East High School Sweetheart Dance – Postponed
Sunday
- St. Michael Church – Closed for 9:30 a.m. mass