Closings & Delays for January 18, 19

Both Denfeld Snow Ball and East Sweetheart Dances Will be Postponed Due to Weather
Site Staff,

Saturday

  • College of St. Scholastica’s “Survivor Songs” concert – Canceled
  • ALL ISD 709 High School events – Canceled
    • All home and away games, meets, and contests
    • All practices at all facilities
    • Robotics
  • Duluth Community Education Classes – Canceled
  • Denfeld Snow Ball Dance – Postponed
  • East High School Sweetheart Dance – Postponed

Sunday

  • St. Michael Church – Closed for 9:30 a.m. mass
