Coaches Corner: Rich McKenna

For this week's segment, we chat with the head coach of the UWS men's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from UWS men’s hockey coach Rich McKenna. His Yellowjackets currently sit on top of the WIAC with a 12-2-1 record and this week, UWS showed up in the national rankings for the first time since 2012.