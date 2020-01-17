Day Three of Teamsters Local 320 Strike Brings Snow and Tensions

This weekend more than six inches of snow is expected across St. Louis County and the county says they will only be able to mobilize around 35 plows compared to their normal 108 for a storm this size.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of union members picketed outside the St. Louis County Public Works Complex in Pike Lake.

This weekend more than six inches of snow is expected and the county says they will only be able to mobilize around 35 plows compared to their normal 108 for a storm this size.

“It’s certainly going to take us longer to clear the roads but when there’s the suggestion that we are not able to do it that’s not true,” said Dana Kazel the Communications Manager for St. Louis County.

The county tells us there have been reports of negative hand gestures and words directed at supervisors who are manning the plows while the Teamsters are on strike.

“Just give the supervisors the respect they deserve they are struggling they are working long hours and they are doing a phenomenal job. It’s a struggle for them they are as conflicted as anybody in this,” said Brian Boder, the Deputy Public Works Director for Maintenance Operations at St. Louis County.

When asked about those reports, picketers denied any knowledge of the negative actions against those working.

Union members say they understand their supervisors have to go in and work.

“Nobody has threatened anybody this has been very peaceful on both parties we understand they are our boss we respect them they have a job they gotta do we recognize their jobs are on the line too,” said Cory Garden, a Senior Equipment Operator, for Teamsters Local 320.

The Teamsters told Fox 21 they are striking for equal benefits accrual with other county employees and more healthcare options.

They say they are waiting for the county to make the first move so negotiations can start again, but the county says their offer has already been made.

“It’s pretty much a stalemate what we offered that we rejected last weekend was our Last Best Final Offer. That contract which was generous I would say it’s still on the table if they want to change their minds and come back and accept it they could,” said Kazel.

Plow drivers who are on strike widely say they are disappointed they cannot be out there helping the community during this weekend’s storm.

“They are not able to be out there and serve the public and that’s what they enjoy is to be outside and serve the public. They like making sure there are safe roads and bridges for the public’s travel,” said Brian Aldes, the Secretary and Treasurer for Teamsters Local 320.

The Teamsters say they have felt the community’s support as they have heard honking and cheering from passing cars during the strike.

“They’ve been stopping donating money donating wood donating food the community is huge we give thanks to them, big thanks to the community,” said Garden.

The County says supervisors and other county workers will be out during the storm working as safely as they can to clear the roads, and that anyone who can stay home should.