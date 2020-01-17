‘Duluze’ Weight Loss Challenge Kicks Off

Challenge aims to encourage healthier lifestyles in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluze Weight Loss Challenge started Thursday at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

Every week for the next thirteen weeks, competitors will step on a scale and log their weight.

At the end of the challenge, those who have lost the most weight will become winners.

The event is put on by the Duluth News Tribune. Organizers say it’s all to encourage healthier lifestyles in the Northland.

“You do have a tendency to focus on I’ve got to lose this quick and what we want to do is spur people to think about a life change and inspire themselves for a life change versus I’m just going to lose this weight these thirteen weeks, we’re trying to change people’s mindset on creating a new diet for spring,” said Megan Keller, Advertising Director of the Duluth News Tribune.

Teams with the highest percentage of weight lost, along with the top male and female weight-losers will win cash prizes.