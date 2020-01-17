Early Voting Begins In Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians were out early Friday morning casting their votes for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election.

Voters say this is a convenience factor that should allow more people to get to the polls.

“That’s exciting because folks who are just busy who still want to participate don’t have to get a babysitter to go to their caucus night or find somebody to cover their shift. This should hopefully make sure that we are getting as many people participating in the democratic process as possible,” Duluth City Councilor At-Large, Arik Forsman says.

Although President Trump is the only Republican on the ballot in that primary, voters can have a write-in candidate. Minnesota’s official primary day will be March 3rd.