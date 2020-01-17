Fox 21 Visits Local Elementary School Classroom

Anchor Andrew Kirov, reporter Katharine Huntley, and photojournalist Adam Jagunich got a chance to share some information about their careers.

WRENSHALL, Minn. – A few Fox 21 staff members visited a Wrenshall Elementary School classroom to talk to fourth graders about what it is like to work for a tv station.

The students asked questions such as the favorite stories they have covered, what it is like being on tv, and even what were the most dangerous stories they have been a part of.

“I don’t know what all these kids are exposed to when they’re not at school and they might only really hear what jobs their parents or grandparents have and they might not know very much about what other jobs are out there or really anything about them. So it helps to kind of open their eyes widen their horizons,” said fourth-grade teacher Sarah Mattinen.

The class even got an up-close look at the drone Fox 21 uses to gather video from high places for the news, and hear about the rules and regulations for drone operation.