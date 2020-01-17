MORE COWBELL, More Calories Burned, More Donations!

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: 11th Annual More Cowbell Fundraiser For Northern Lights Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures Fox 21 competes for the third time in the Annual More Cowbell Event, put on by the Northern Lights Foundation. All proceeds go to helping local kids with serious illnesses. This took place Thursday January 16th, 2020 at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park.

The competitive and fun fundraiser featured 10 teams from local business, putting on costumes, dancing, singing and most importantly… SMACKING THE COWBELL to a live band!

Here’s a look at Fox 21’s performance the “Masked Singer” to “American Band- GFR”!

ENJOY!