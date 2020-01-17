Northland Begins Prepping for Big Storm

DULUTH, Minn.-With that big storm ready to hit the Northland, hardware shops are swamped with customers who are looking to get some last-minute items.

Over at Marshall Hardware in Lakeside, items like salt and roof rakes are flying off the shelves, but employees say that even though you may have had a shovel during the last storm, you might need a new one.

“We had a lot of ice and stuff happen the last snow storm, so everybody broke a lot of shovels, [and now] they are coming in for some new ones,” said sales clerk AJ Marshall.

Marshall Hardware is located at 4415 E. Superior St.