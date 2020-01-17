Rails Girls Basketball Top Rebels; Pogatchnik Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer

Senior guard Sam Pogatchnik became the all-time leading scorer at Proctor early in the first half.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Sam Pogatchnik led all scorers with 18 points on her way to becoming the Rails all-time leading scorer, male or female, as the Proctor girls basketball team defeated Mesabi East 56-41 Friday night.

Liz Frase chipped in with 16 points while Sam Parendo scored 14 to help the Rails improve to 15-1. Next up for Proctor is a showdown with Duluth Marshall on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s section finals.