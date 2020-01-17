Regulators OK Natural Gas Power Plant in Northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – State regulators have approved plans for a $700 million power plant in far northwestern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Public Service Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to approve a permit for Dairyland Power Cooperative to build the plant in Superior.

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center will produce 625 megawatts of power using natural gas.

The center will be jointly owned by Dairyland and Duluth, Minnesota-based Minnesota Power.

Conservationists complain that the plant will hurt the environment.