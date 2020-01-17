Rooney Makes History as UMD Women’s Hockey Blank Bemidji State

Senior goalie Maddie Rooney became the all-time program leader in saves.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior netminder Maddie Rooney finished with 30 saves to give her 2,999 for her career, a new program record at UMD, as the Bulldogs blanked Bemidji State 4-0 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Ashton Bell, Anna Klein, Taylor Anderson and Gabbie Hughes all scored for UMD who improve to 10-8-3 on the season and draw within three of the Beavers in the WCHA standings. The Bulldogs will look for the sweep Saturday at 4 p.m.