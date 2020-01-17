Saints Struggle at Home in Loss to Spartans

St. Scholastica out-shot Aurora, but only one of them could find the back of the net.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team would get a shorthanded goal in the second period from Mike Nolan, but that would be all they could muster as they fall to Aurora 5-1 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

The Saints drop their fifth game in a row as they fall to 5-11-1 on the season. They’ll look to split the series Saturday in a rematch against the Spartans.