Student Shot During Attack on School Officer to Face Trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. – A Wisconsin teenager shot and wounded during an attack on a school resource officer has been ordered to stand trial.

Seventeen-year-old Grant Fuhrman is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 3 attack at Oshkosh West High School.

Resource Officer Mike Wissink was stabbed multiple times with a barbecue fork and fired his gun, striking Fuhrman. Students and staff evacuated, and classes were canceled for two days.

WLUK-TV reports a shackled Fuhrman appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom Thursday where a judge bound him over for trial.