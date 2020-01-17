Tensions Continue Between Teamsters Local 320 and St. Louis County Ahead of Winter Storm

Friday, the county is reporting negative sentiments towards their workers, while the union denies these.

DULUTH, Minn. – A major winter is in the forecast and tensions are continuing between St. Louis County and its plow drivers union the Teamsters Local 320.

The Teamsters Local 320 also has bridge workers and mechanics as well as a few other positions.

Dozens of Teamsters lined up outside of a St. Louis County public works complex on Friday.

The county is saying that the supervisors who are going to be driving the plows during this weekend’s snowstorm have received negative sentiments towards them in the form of gestures and negative words from some community members and other county workers.

“Just give the supervisors the respect they deserve they are struggling they are working long hours and they are doing a phenomenal job. It’s a struggle for them they are as conflicted as anybody in this,” said Deputy Public Works Director for Maintenance Operations Brian Boder.

When asked about the negative actions the picketers Fox 21 spoke with denied any knowledge o these towards the replacement workers.

The picketers told Fox 21 that they deny any knowledge of the ill-will the county is reporting towards the replacement workers and that they understand their supervisors they work with have to clear the snow from the roads.

“Nobody has threatened anybody this has been very peaceful on both parties we understand they are our boss we respect them they have a job they gotta do we recognize their jobs are on the line too,” Cory Garden, a Senior Equipment Operator, said from the picket line.

After three days of the strike both sides say the ball is in the other one’s court.

The Teamsters take issue with the sick leave accrual and issues surrounding health insurance.

For now, the county is stating that their Last Best Final Offer is still on the table.