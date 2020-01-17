The Red Bull Ice Cross Kicks Off At Mont Du Lac Ski Resort

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Nearly 75 skaters are already gearing up to crush the ice for the Red Bull Ice Cross main event.

Friday morning the athletes displayed their courage to fly and jump down the steep hill.

One skater says he already has his eye on the prize.

“The game plan is obviously to win. I want to get a podium spot,” said skater T.J. Albrecht. “I’ve had a great season so far. So I’m only looking to improve.”

This year, more than f15 women will compete in the Ice Cross Championship.

Competing for her second season, a Canadian skater says the boys have been really supportive of all the women participating.

“They give us confidence and tips. They really give us encouragement. They are great,” said Michelle Muder. “They are making us feel welcome it’s a great sport for everyone.”

After the competition at Mont Du Lac, many of the skaters will be headed to Japan for the next stage of the championship.

The Red Bull Ice Cross main event starts Saturday at 1pm.

The event is free for all.

It is expected to draw thousands of spectators.