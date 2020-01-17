Twin Ports to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With Events Sunday, Monday

Events Include a Free Community Breakfast and a MLK March

DULUTH, Minn. – The Twin Ports community is set to honor and celebrate the legacy of Civil Rights Movement leader, Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in a series of tribute events January 19 – 20.

The events are being coordinated by the Duluth Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

These events are free and open to the public.

This year’s theme is “Give Us The Ballot” which is centered around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Give Us the Ballot and We Will Transform the South.”

Events honoring Dr. King in the Twin Ports:

• Interfaith Worship Service – January 19, 4:00 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church – 219 North 6th Avenue East, Duluth

• Community Breakfast – January 20, 7:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church – 2430 West 3rd Street, Duluth

• March – January 20, 10:00 a.m. at Washington Center – 310 North 1st Avenue West, Duluth (March begins at 11:15 a.m.)

• Rally – January 20, 12:00 p.m. at the DECC – 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth

The 2020 MLK Community Breakfast will feature a free, hot meal provided by the Duluth Grill and served by the African American Men’s Group; a presentation by Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General via a live-streamed broadcast of the Twin Cities MLK Day Celebration.

All events in the MLK Tribute series serve to inspire and educate our community, honoring the work and life of Martin Luther King, Jr. through meaningful local community engagement.

Click here for more information on all of the MLK Tribute events happening in the Twin Ports.