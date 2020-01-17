UMD Men’s Hockey Falls On the Road to St. Cloud State

The Huskies would hang on to their one-goal throughout the third period.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Kobe Roth would score in the first period to tie the game at one. But St. Cloud State would keep a one-goal lead through the third period to get the win 2-1 Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The loss snaps the Bulldogs’ six-game unbeaten streak and is the fifth straight loss in St. Cloud for UMD. They’ll look to bust that slump Saturday night to split the series with the Huskies.