Bethany Lutheran Basketball Sweeps St. Scholastica in Doubleheader

The Vikings dominated the second halves in both games to sweep the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a battle between two teams fighting for the top spot in the UMAC standings, the St. Scholastica men kept things close with Bethany Lutheran in the first half but struggled in the second as Bethany Lutheran got the 91-75 win.

The Saints shot 50 percent from the field in the first half but just 26.83 percent in the second half. They also shot 19.05 percent from beyond the arc in the second half. Nick Carlson led all scorers with 19 points and seven rebounds while Quinn Fischer added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jarod Wilken chipped in with 11 points and Jack Silgen rounded out Saints in double figures with 10 points.

St. Scholastica (7-9, 5-3 UMAC) will be back home on Wednesday against Finlandia, with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m., to wrap up non-conference play.

In the women’s game, the top-seeded Vikings would be too much for the Saints as they left with the 76-58 win.

Bethany Lutheran jumped out to a 9-1 lead and led the entire game. Kaylee Kennedy led the Saints with 19 points while Karli Skog chipped in with 12 points. Christinia Furey finished with eight rebounds. The Saints shot just 30.6 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from beyond the arc.

St. Scholastica (5-11, 3-5 UMAC) will be back in action on Wednesday hosting Finlandia at 7:15 p.m. The Lions have won the previous two meetings against the Saints.