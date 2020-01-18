Bulldogs Basketball Sweeps Golden Bears at Home

Both UMD squads used big second halves to get wins over Concordia-St. Paul to sweep the doubleheader.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team is still perfect at Romano Gym this season with a 74-55 win over Concordia-St. Paul.

The Bulldogs outscored the Golden Bears 19-9 in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half, never letting the lead drop below 15 points. Sarah Grow led all scorers with 17 points while Brooke Olson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Schneider finished with 15 points and Ann Simonet rounded out Bulldogs in double figures with 10 points. UMD shot 48.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyomd the arc.

UMD (14-4, 11-1 NSIC) will be on the road for the next two weeks and will kick things off at MSU-Moorhead on Friday night.

In the men’s game, UMD bounced back in a big way with a 101-92 win over Concordia-St. Paul.

Brandon Myer and Drew Blair had huge nights for the Bulldogs, with Blair scoring a career-high 33 points while Myer finished with 31 points. Alex Illikainen rounded out Bulldogs in double figures with 10 points. The Bulldogs shot 53.6 percent from the field and 56 percent from beyond the arc.

UMD improves to 14-4 (9-3 NSIC) and begins a four-game road trip on Friday at MSU-Moorhead.