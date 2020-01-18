Cub Run Attracts Dozens of Kids Ahead of Beargrease

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Eleven inches of snow fell ahead of the Cub Run kids sled dog race days before the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, but that did not stop nearly 30 young mushers from hitting the trail.

The kids from ages three to twelve ran a course fit for their size in front of many family members who are mushing in the full marathon next weekend.

“From an early age they wanted to be mushers and it’s a lot of fun to watch how determined and focused and excited they are for this day, it’s the future of our sport and it’s really really remarkable to watch this day it’s a lot of fun for us,” said Ryan Redington, a dad of Cub Run mushers who also is a Beargrease competitor.

The young mushers raced courses ranging from 1.5 to 2.6 miles.

“It’s a great way for the mushers to have an activity for their kids to get involved in. A lot of these kids are mushing at home and there’s not a lot of race opportunities for them,” said Carmen Schempp.

One father got pulled into sled dog racing by his young children’s passion for the sport.

“My daughter Lena started dog sledding several years ago just with the family dogs she’d hook whatever dogs she had up to a sled and let it pull her around then she talked me into a husky and then another one another one and we got a sled and it kind of went from there,” said Aaron Morgan, a dad of a musher.

Dogs are treated like athletes, not like just any pet.

“You don’t just keep them in your house and feed them whenever they want to be fed you don’t let them out they’re always outside,” said Sawyer, a nine-year-old musher who has won the Cub Run two years straight.

Though they are athletes, the dogs play an important role in their owners’ lives, especially for Ryan Redington whose grandfather founded the Iditarod.

“Our dogs are like family we spend every day with them as much fun as we can and it takes a lot of time to prepare them for the Beargrease and the Iditarod and the other races that we do and so we try to get that special bond with them,” said Redington.

The kids participating in the race say they love doing it.

“If you want to go sledding you need a dog sledding and dogs, cause dogs are pulling you, I like how they go fast sometimes,” said Carmen who is from Britt, Minnesota.

“It’s fun to be out with the dogs, there’s a whole bunch of beautiful things you can see,” said Sawyer.

Those at the Cub Run say sled dog racing is all about enjoying the outside and enjoying racing with the dogs.

“People up here take pride in not just sitting inside all winter and this is a great way for people to get outside and enjoy the winter and enjoy the pleasures of having dogs in your life,” said Schempp.

The big mushers will be out on display for the first day of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon on January 26, 2020.