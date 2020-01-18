Man Dies in Aitkin County Snowmobile Crash

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. – A 56-year-old man is dead after a fatal snowmobile crash Saturday in Aitkin County.

First responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to Highway 169 near 610th Street in Macville Township for the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man driving a Polaris Indy snowmobile was hit by a truck and killed as he attempted to cross the highway from the west to the east. While in the southbound lane, the snowmobile was hit by a Toyota Tundra.

The snowmobiler has been identified as 56-year-old Kyle Hegna of Chaska. He was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers say Hegna was wearing a helmet when the crash happened. Alcohol is believed to be involved.