MLK Indoor Frisbee Tournament Raises Money for UMD Team

Fundraiser raises about $2,000 every year.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD’s Northern Lights Ultimate Frisbee Team held their annual MLK Indoor Tournament Fundraiser at Ward Wells Fieldhouse Saturday.

Teams from as far as Mankato and North Dakota came to the fieldhouse to play.

The tournament is how the UMD team raises most of their money for travel expenses, jersey fees, and more for the whole season.

According to players, it’s the perfect sport to meet great friends.

“Coming into college you might’ve not known how to make friends, you might’ve not known how to find people to hang out with or what sport you want to play,” Frisbee Captain Max Stillman said. “But joining the frisbee team, it’s a very welcoming community.”

“And so right then, right when you join the team you have 30-40 friends right there.”

