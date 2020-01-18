Saints Men’s Hockey Can’t Hold On Late in Loss to Spartans

Michael Talbot, Bradley Golant and Jon Hansen scored for St. Scholastica while Jack Branby made 26 saves in his first collegiate start.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but gave up four goals in the third as Aurora got the 5-3 win on Saturday to sweep the weekend series.

Michael Talbot, Bradley Golant and Jon Hansen scored for the Saints, while Jack Branby made his first collegiate start and made 26 saves. The Saints never trailed in the game until the final two minutes, as the Spartans scored three unanswered goals within just over three minutes remaining.

St. Scholastica has not won yet in 2020 and drops to 5-12-1 on the seasons. The Saints will hit the road next weekend to take on Lake Forest College.