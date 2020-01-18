UMD Men’s Hockey Struggles Offensively as St. Cloud State Sweeps Series

The Bulldogs scored just one goal on the weekend, when Kobe Roth scored on the power play in the first period of Friday's game.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 8 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team continued to struggle offensively on the weekend, as St. Cloud State pulled off the upset for the second night in a row to get the 2-0 win on Saturday and sweep the series.

The game was scoreless until late in the third period, when Nick Poehling scored with just 95 seconds remaining. The Huskies added an empty-net goal to clinch the win.

Hunter Shepard made 24 saves in the loss, while the Bulldogs recorded 27 shots on goal. The Bulldogs scored just one goal on the weekend, with Kobe Roth scoring on the power play in the first period of Friday’s game.

UMD (12-8-2) will return home next weekend to take on No. 1 North Dakota for a huge NCHC series. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:36 p.m. and set for 7:07 p.m. on Saturday.