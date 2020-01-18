UMD Women’s Hockey Capitalizes on Power Plays to Sweep Bemidji State

Kylie Hanley, Ryleigh Houston and Ashton Bell all scored on the power play for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting swept on the road back in October, the No. 10 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team got revenge this weekend as the Bulldogs scored three power play goals on Saturday to get the 4-2 win and sweep the series.

The Beavers got on the board first, on a power play, just over a minute into the game. After UMD shut out Bemidji State in both the Minnesota Cup final two weeks ago and on Friday night, the Beavers’ goal in the first ended UMD’s shutout streak against them at 121:41 minutes. The Bulldogs tied it with just a minute left in the first, off the stick of Kylie Hanley on the power play. The Bulldogs went on a 5-on-3 advantage in the second and took advantage, with Ryleigh Houston and Ashton Bell scoring 40 seconds apart. Sydney Brodt scored the other goal for the Bulldogs in the third, while Maddie Rooney finished with 29 saves.

UMD now sits in a tie for fourth with Bemidji State in the WCHA standings. The Bulldogs (11-8-3) will hit the road next weekend for a WCHA series against St. Cloud State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m. and set for 2:07 p.m. on Saturday.