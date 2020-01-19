1 Injured, 2 Arrested In Home Invasion, Robbery In Duluth’s Woodland Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating an apparent home invasion and robbery that injured a man.

The call for help came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of St. Paul Avenue in the Woodland neighborhood.

Two suspects were arrested and police were not searching for anyone else.

The victim was hospitalized.

His condition was not known Sunday, but he was conscious and talking to officers, according to authorities.

Police say the crime does not appear to be random.

Names of those involved were not released Sunday.