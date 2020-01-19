2 Dead, 1 Injured In Three Separate Snowmobile Accidents Over The Weekend

Three separate snowmobile accidents over the weekend have taken the lives of two people and serious injured another.

The latest accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday just outside of Hurley, Wisconsin.

The snowmobile went off the trail.

The 47-year-old female driver was found unresponsive by authorities.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a Chaska man died after the snowmobile he was riding was hit by a truck in Macville Township just south of Hill City.

The accident was reported around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the victim, Kyle Hegna, 56, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

And just hours later Saturday evening a snowmobile and a vehicle collided on Angus Road in Vermillion Lake Township.

The driver of the snowmobile, Larry Krmpotch, 58, of Mankato was hospitalized with serious injuries.

St. Louis County authorities say the crash happened while the snowmobile was crossing a bridge to get back on the trail.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.